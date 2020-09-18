The Rock is currently filming the “Red Notice” action comedy thriller for Netflix and as he revealed in his latest Instagram post, nothing could keep him from the set today, not even his own home security.

Rock went viral this afternoon after making a post about he ripped the front gate open at his home. The gate wasn’t working as it should due to a power outage after severe storms in the area. The former WWE Champion noted that he didn’t have 45 minutes to wait for a gate technician to show up, so he “pushed, pulled and ripped the gate completely off” by himself.

“Ripped it completely out of the brick wall, severed the steel hydraulics and threw it on the grass. My security team was able to meet the gate technician and welders about an hour later — and they were apparently, ‘in disbelief and equally scared’ as to how I ripped it off [laughing emoji] Not my finest hour, but I had to go to work,” he wrote.

Rock joked that he is now ready to play the role of DC Comics’ Black Adam, which starts filming in early 2021 for a December 21, 2022 release. The movie he’s filming now is scheduled to hit Netflix on November 13 of this year.

You can see Rock’s full post on the destruction of his gate below, along with a photo:

Not my finest hour [facepalm emoji], but a man’s gotta go to work. We experienced a power outage due to severe storms, causing my front gate not to open. I tried to override the hydraulic system to open the gates, which usually works when power goes out – but this time it wouldn’t. Made some calls to see how fast I can get the gate tech on site, but I didn’t have 45min to wait. By this time, I know I have hundreds of production crew members waiting for me to come to work so we can start our day. So I did what I had to do. I pushed, pulled and ripped the gate completely off myself. Ripped it completely out of the brick wall, severed the steel hydraulics and threw it on the grass. My security team was able to meet the gate technician and welders about an hour later — and they were apparently, “in disbelief and equally scared” as to how I ripped it off [laughing emoji] Not my finest hour, but I had to go to work. And I’m [100% emoji] ready to be BLACK ADAM [lightning bolt emoji] [muscle emoji]

