The Rock is collaborating with Xbox in association with his latest venture, ZOA Energy Drinks.

The custom kit will be delivered to only 100 gamers, influencers, and creators. Fans can’t purchase it. He wrote the following on Instagram:

This ENERGY💥 gift is for all my gamers and creators!! 🤯🔥🎮 I helped thisisbillgates launch the original XBOX years ago and it’s a pleasure to partner with @xbox once again to create the MOST ELECTRIFYING and MOST FUN custom kit to power up your gaming skills you’ve ever seen!!! Your own ZOA/XBox fridge that resembles the XBox console, your own custom ZOA/XBox controller, your own pair of electrifying glasses – the same ones that I wore on stage with Bill when we originally revealed XBox to the world 🌍, your own ZOA/XBox coasters and of course your #1 source of gaming energy – cans of @ZoaEnergy!!! This was so much fun to create with XBox and can’t wait for you to enjoy it as well! Sip your ZO…now let’s GO!!!