Former WWE Champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is preparing for a big week of filming for the Black Adam movie from DC Comics.

Rock took to Instagram after some late night training and revealed that this is the week where he films the “champion” scenes for the Black Adam movie, where he has his shirt off. Rock noted that he’s been sticking to “extremely hard dieting, training and conditioning unlike any other role” of his entire career.

DC Films, New Line Cinema, FlynnPictureCO. and Rock’s Seven Bucks Productions are set to release Black Adam in the United States on Friday, July 29, 2022.

Rock explains the transformation into Black Adam and his training for the role in the following Instagram post, which includes a jacked photo from his late night training session:

Late night training [clock emoji] [fire emoji] Big week for #BlackAdam shooting my “champion” scenes with my shirt off and showing my body. Been working extremely hard dieting, training and conditioning unlike any other role of my entire career. Manipulating water, sodium, cardio but also having to push and pull real iron to have dense, dry, detailed muscle. It’s a real science that takes months and months to dial it all in with my strength & conditioning coach @daverienzi who keeps a very watchful eye, constantly fine tuning our strategy daily. As many of you know, the intense (and exciting) comic mythology of Teth Adam – he becomes the immortal “champion” by the Gods. Blessed with the powers of Superman and dangerous magic from the wizards. Then his rage turns his soul dark, forever becoming Black Adam [lightning bolt emoji] Big week, grateful for the grind & support – here we go [fingers crossed emoji] #latenights

#donotgogentle

#blackadam [lightning bolt emoji]

