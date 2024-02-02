The Rock is in town.

The Great One was spotted at a gym in Birmingham, Alabama, which is the location of tonight’s WWE SmackDown event. This is interesting as it was announced by WWE that Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns would be going face-to-face with Cody Rhodes on tonight’s show, with The American Nightmare most likely choosing the Tribal Chief as his WrestleMania 40 opponent.

However, multiple reports have surfaced since The Rock appeared at WWE Day 1 claiming that the long awaited showdown between Rocky and Roman Reigns was on the table for this year. Whether that match happens at Elimination Chamber or at WrestleMania 40 remains to be seen, but if it is at Mania that would leave Cody Rhodes without a chance to “Finish His Story.”

UPDATE: PW Insider has since confirmed that The Rock will be appearing on tonight’s show.

Wrestling Headlines will have full coverage of tonight’s WWE SmackDown. Stay tuned.