WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has surprised his cousin, WWE Superstar Tamina Snuka, with a brand new home.

Just a few weeks after The Great One surprised his mother Ata Johnson with her new dream home, he did the same for Tamina on Thursday.

Rock posted video of the reveal to Instagram, and commented on why he’s proud of Tamina.

You can see Rock’s full post on Tamina below, along with the posts on his mother from earlier this month, including the reveal of her “SmackDown Room”:

