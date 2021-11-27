WWE has released a video of The Rock giving an interview about his incredible transformation from “goody two shoes to a smack-talking icon” during his early days within the WWE. Hear the Great One’s full comments on the subject below.

A fan recently asked former five-time women’s champion Alexa Bliss when she would be returning to WWE after a noticeable absence from programming. Bliss responded on Twitter, “Need time to heal.” You can see her response below.