The Rock speaks on a potential WrestleMania showdown with Roman Reigns.

The Great One and The Tribal Chief has been a dream match for the WWE Universe for years, and Rocky addresses that potential showdown during a recent interview with ESPN First Take. He says that he is a “long gamer,” adding that he and Reigns could put on the biggest Mania of all time if it did happen.

I’m a long gamer. I like to build. Something like this, what this is. If, myself and Roman Reigns, were to main event WrestleMania, and I mean this very respectfully of all the WrestleManias prior because I grew up in this business and I love it. We could possibly put on, with us as the main event and this incredible group of men and women, we could possibly put on the greatest and biggest WrestleMania of all time.

He later gets asked if the match indeed will happen, especially after his tease on Raw several weeks ago.

There’s a chance. I love this business. I love pro wrestling. I love WWE. I also have this deep passion to grow it and build it. If we’re going to do something like this, I want the world to watch.

Aside from his feud with Roman Reigns The Rock was named as a new member of TKO’s Board of Directors earlier this morning. You can read about that here.