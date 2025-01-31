– In the latest sign that Netflix is all in with WWE, Rhea Ripley and CM Punk were on hand Thursday in Los Angeles, CA. at a promotional event that Netflix held at the Egyptian Theater. It was said by those there live that the WWE talents were treated just as important as other major Hollywood celebrities on-hand. WWE was a big part of the television side of the presentation at the event, which is the annual showcase from Netflix to hype projects coming in the upcoming year.

– The WWE Shop official merchandise website has some new items. Among them are a Triple H 2025 Hall of Fame t-shirt, a Trish Stratus 25th anniversary t-shirt, a Pat McAfee “Indy 3:17” t-shirt along with Topps trading cards. For the new Trish item, the timing is interesting considering she is in town in Indianapolis, IN. for WrestleCon. Trish has teased another WWE comeback for her 25th anniversary in many recent interviews. Many are taking this as a sign that WWE has tipped the cap on her possibly returning in the Women’s Royal Rumble match on Saturday night.

– The surprises teased for WWE Royal Rumble 2025 continues. In the Netflix U.K. promotional post on X for Saturday’s premium live event at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, The Rock is interestingly enough featured. Make of that what you will.