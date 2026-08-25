The Rock could potentially be involved when WWE holds a pair of tryouts in Hawaii this fall.

WWE announced Tuesday that tryouts will take place at the Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu on October 16 and 17 as the company searches for prospective talent from Hawaii.

“Do you have what it takes? We are searching for our next Superstar in Hawaii!.” WWE wrote.

One notable aspect of WWE’s promotional graphic was the prominent inclusion of The Rock. Roman Reigns and The Usos were also featured, though WWE did not explicitly announce that any of them will be attending the tryouts.

The Rock has significant ties to Hawaii, having spent part of his childhood in the state. His grandparents, Peter Maivia and Lia Maivia, were also major figures in Hawaii’s wrestling history, operating the territory that became known as Polynesian Pro Wrestling.

Whether The Rock actually appears at the October tryouts remains to be seen.

The Rock has not appeared on WWE television since Elimination Chamber in 2025, where he played a pivotal role in John Cena’s heel turn.

Despite being heavily involved in launching the storyline, Rock subsequently disappeared from WWE programming as Cena’s heel run continued through SummerSlam, where Cody Rhodes defeated him in their rematch for the WWE Championship.