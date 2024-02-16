The Rock is hinting at something big.

The Great One took to social media earlier today and shared a video that shows some random clips, including a photo of him with a mustache, someone doing a leg workout, and the classic chain and fanny-pack look from Rocky’s days in the Attitude Era. The date at the end of the vignette reads February 19th.

February 19th is this Monday. While there is a chance this is not WWE-related, the company will be in Anaheim, California for its go-home edition of Raw ahead of the Elimination Chamber premium live event. Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated on this story.

It was reported this morning that Rock was the main reason the WrestleMania 40 main event plans changed, and that he was the one who pitched the heel turn. You can read about that here.