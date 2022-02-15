WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is teasing a return to the company.

As noted, Rock took to Twitter on Monday and commented on his opening on-field promo for the NFL’s Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, which was one of the biggest non-game moments from the big game. You can click here for Rock’s comments, plus footage from the promo.

In an update, Jamie Iovine made a tweet and commented on how Rock didn’t pause for fans at SoFi Stadium to finish his signature “And Millions…” line on Sunday.

“So @TheRock absolutely crushed his intro yesterday but when he said ‘millions’ and didn’t pause for AND MILLIONS by the fans I shed a small tear,” wrote Jamie, part-time pro wrestler, longtime fan, and son of Jimmy Iovine.

Rock responded to Iovine’s tweet and apparently teased that he will be returning to WWE soon.

“brother that was a little ‘Easter egg’ for you and the MILLIONS… [rotfl emoji] [mic emoji] Don’t worry…the MILLIONS with a *pause is coming soon…. [winking face emoji] [fist emoji],” Rock wrote in response.

There’s no word on when The Rock might return to WWE TV, but he is rumored to wrestle WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 in 2023. That event will also take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

Stay tuned for more on The Rock. You can see his exchange with Iovine below:

brother that was a little “Easter egg” for you and the MILLIONS… 🤣🎤

Don’t worry…the MILLIONS with a *pause is coming soon…. 😉👊🏾 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 14, 2022

