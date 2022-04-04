WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson says he’s working on what could become his biggest ventures.

Rock took to Instagram this weekend and revealed how he spent his Saturday night – working on new projects. The Teremana tequila founder and XFL co-owner noted that he and his team are working on some very exciting ideas and initiatives for 2022, 2013 and beyond, some of which could end up being his biggest yet.

“Saturday night and my kind of ‘partying’ like a Rockstar [smiling eyes emoji] [tumbler glass emoji] I’m an entrepreneur, founder and industrialist and I absolutely love what I do, which is putting in the work with my own two hands. Building global brands, creating quality products and most importantly, taking care of and meeting the needs of the consumers. The people. We’ve been fortunate to have built out such a diverse and successful portfolio, but as always we gotta stay humble & hungry – keep building up and out. We’re cooking up some very exciting ideas & initiatives for 2022, 23 and beyond – that could become my biggest ventures yet… Inspired. More to come. [tumbler glass emoji] [writer’s hand emoji] [Earth emoji] #sevenbuckscompanies #passion #purpose,” he wrote.

Rock was rumored to make a special appearance at WrestleMania 38 to confront new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but that never happened. Rock vs. Reigns is still rumored for the WrestleMania 39 main event, but it remains to be seen if the match will happen next year due to Rock’s busy schedule.

Stay tuned for more from The Great One. You can see his full Instagram post below:

