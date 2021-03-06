Former WWE Champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson sent words of encouragement to new WWE Champion Bobby Lashley this week.

As noted earlier this week, The Rock responded to a tweet by MVP and gave props to The Hurt Business. The exchange ended with Lashley chiming in and giving credit to The Rock for paving the way. You can read those original comments below, which came after two fans commented on a photo of Rock, Lashley and Kofi Kingston holding their WWE Title belts.

Lashley’s last tweet the other day said, “You and so many others paved the way for us to do what we do. Without The Great One, there might not be an All Mighty.”

In an update from earlier, The Rock later responded to Lashley’s tweet and told The CEO of The Hurt Business to grab the brass ring and run with it.

“Appreciate the kind words brother. Very happy for you and proud. Grab that brass ring and go for it all. You know what to do, champ. Represent. #allmighty #peopleschamp,” Rock wrote.

The exchange finally ended with Rock’s response to Lashley.

As noted, Lashley and The Hurt Business will be on Monday’s RAW for the Almighty Championship Celebration. There is no word yet on who Lashley will face at WWE Fastlane or WrestleMania 37, but we will keep you updated.

You can see the related tweets below:

Everything doesn’t always have to be a race thing. That’s kind of what we’re trying to steer away from and you’re doing the opposite — B O T C H W E I S E R (@botchweiser) March 4, 2021

Well said, brother. You guys are doing GREAT. Very happy for all of you. Very proud, too. Representing — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 4, 2021

You and so many others paved the way for us to do what we do. Without The Great One, there might not be an All Mighty. https://t.co/b1WhKdtt0Q — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) March 4, 2021

Appreciate the kind words brother. Very happy for you and proud. Grab that brass ring and go for it all. You know what to do, champ.

Represent. #allmighty #peopleschamp https://t.co/ZpxMd9PB9h — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 5, 2021

