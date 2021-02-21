The People’s Champion is thanking the people.

Former WWE champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to Instagram to promote his new “Young Rock” series on NBC, which the Brahma Bull says was the network’s biggest comedy launch in years. He thanks every fan who tuned in for their support, and joyfully expresses how he’ll be counting his blessings.

THANK YOU for making #YoungRock @NBC’s biggest comedy launch in YEARS. Considering the wild, unpredictable, unconventional upbringing I had – not a day goes by where I’m not counting my lucky SOB blessings. My gratitude has no boundaries. This toast is to you and your families. Thank you for allowing #YoungRock in your living rooms, stay healthy and let’s have a GREAT 2021.

He later adds this message in the video:

I was so moved by your genuine comments and how much you loved the show. You loved, of course, the family element and everything you guys released to. You love this walk down memory lane of my wild, wild upbringing.” He added, “Not a day goes by where I do not count my blessings.

Check it out below.