“The Final Boss” is coming to ESPN today to talk WWE.

The Rock has been announced for today’s episode of The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN, where it is being teased that he will address GUNTHER’s attack of the Raw color commentator and former NFL star on the annual Raw After Mania show on Monday night in Las Vegas, NV.

“Tomorrow the Director of the TKO Group Board will be on the program at 12:15 EDT,” the announcement read. “We got some questions about an Austrian Assh*le.”

The announcement continued, “Also curious why his security attacked us while our Boss friend Pat McAfee Show was being choked out… Pat never tapped. The Rock, see you tomorrow.”

As noted, #NoRock was a top trend on X after WrestleMania 41 Sunday, with a large group of fans complaining that The Rock was not involved in any way, shape or form at this year’s shows on “The Grandest Stage of Them All,” despite being the jumping off point for John Cena’s heel turn, and even Travis Scott’s introduction to storylines, both of which was the show-closing main event moments this year.

Make sure to check back this afternoon for a recap of The Rock’s appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.