– The Rock mentioned on Twitter that he will be appearing on NBC’s Sunday Today show this weekend. He wrote the following:

“Tune in tomorrow (Sunday) morning on @NBC! As always, I enjoyed my sit down with @WillieGeist. Always good to chop up our state of affairs whilst both drinking @Teremana and toasting to our birthdays. Hope you guys enjoy the sit down! #SundayTODAY”

Tune in tomorrow (Sunday) morning on @NBC!

As always, I enjoyed my sit down with @WillieGeist. Always good to chop up our state of affairs whilst both drinking @Teremana and toasting to our birthdays. 🥃🥃👊🏾🇺🇸

Hope you guys enjoy the sit down!#SundayTODAY ☀️ https://t.co/NzBMeaPkDC — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 1, 2021

– WWE’s YouTube channel posted a clip from Talking Smack where Tamina cuts an angry promo about Nia Jax: