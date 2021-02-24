Former WWE Champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is set to be honored by The Hollywood Critics Association at the 4th Annual HCA Film Awards Ceremony next month.

HCA announced today that The Rock will receive the HCA Trailblazer Award on Friday, March 5. The ceremony will stream on the official HCA Facebook page and YouTube channel at 8pm ET.

HCA noted in their press release:

“The HCA is pleased to reveal this year’s “HCA Trailblazer Award” recipient as Dwayne Johnson. The Trailblazer Award was created to highlight and celebrate actors and filmmakers who not only speak out about important topics, but are advocates for change. Dwayne Johnson started his illustrious career with just $7 to his name and ambition to be among the best in the world of sports and entertainment. Young Rock, a situation comedy based on extraordinary events throughout his life, is currently airing on NBC. His long and hard fought journey has led to him becoming one of the most recognizable names in Hollywood, a successful entrepreneur and filmmaker and social media’s most followed American man in the world, using his platform to promote important conversations. During the pandemic, Dwayne made countless donations to frontline workers and first responders, and used his voice and recognition to lead the dialogue in the Black Lives Matter movement. Johnson is a long-time supporter of Make-A-Wish foundation and has been granting wishes for over two decades.”

HCA Chairman Scott Mendzel used one of The Rock’s famous catchphrases when commenting in the press release.

“Dwayne Johnson epitomizes everything our Trailblazer Award stands for,” Menzel said. “He goes above and beyond on many things in the world that actually matter and uses his voice to do good in a time most needed. We at the HCA can definitely ‘Smell what The Rock is Cookin’ and are incredibly honored to present him with this year’s award!”

Stay tuned for more on The Rock being honored by HCA. Full details on the ceremony can be found at hollywoodcriticsassociation.com.

