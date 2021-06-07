Deadline is reporting that former WWE champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be producing the new Warner Brothers action-flick entitled, “Emergency Contact,” which stars Emmy award winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in the leading role. Rocky’s production company, Seven Bucks, will co-produce with Beau Flynn’s Flynn Pictures.

The film, written by Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani, is set in Austin Texas and revolves around the underground music scene. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who will also produce, is best known for his work in the hit HBO mini-series Watchmen.

