Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is set to receive a special honor just days before his highly anticipated return to WWE.

The Hollywood star and WWE legend will be presented with the Multihyphenate Award by the University of Southern California’s School of Dramatic Arts on Monday, November 23.

Johnson took to Instagram to express his appreciation for the recognition while looking forward to participating in a sold-out event on the USC campus.

“Dreams ain’t just for dreamers,” he began. “I’m absolutely honored to my core to receive the Multihyphenate Award from the USC School of Dramatic Arts.”

The event will also feature a conversation between Johnson and USC School of Dramatic Arts Dean Emily Roxworthy, with students and other attendees getting an opportunity to hear from the entertainment superstar.

“An incredible event this is shaping up to be and I can’t wait to sit with Dean Emily Roxworthy to chop it up and explore it all with her and all the students and folks in attendance. It’s a sold out event and this one will be very special. See you all tomorrow (Mon) on the USC campus 5pm!”

“Fight on,” Johnson concluded.

The recognition comes during a significant week for The Rock, who is scheduled to return to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames on Saturday, November 28, at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.

His appearance will commemorate the 30th anniversary of his WWE debut, which took place at Survivor Series in November 1996.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/28 for live WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 Results coverage.