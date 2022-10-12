WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is set to reveal a “huge surprise” on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Rock took to Twitter this evening and posted a clip from the earlier taping of The Tonight Show, where he was at to promote the Black Adam movie that hits theaters on Friday, October 21. Rock noted that he had a “huge surprise” to reveal on the show.

The iconic walkout on @FallonTonight [moon emoji] [city emoji] I’ve done this for years and it never gets old — but tonight feels special. And I have a huge surprise for the audience [finger covering lips emoji] [wink face emoji] [fist emoji] [tickets emoji] [lightning bolt emoji] TIMES SQUARE tonight’s the night baby! I’m on my way. #TonightShow #BlackAdam #GlobalPremiereNYC,” he wrote.

As noted at this link, Rock had some interesting words on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns earlier this week when asked about their potential WrestleMania 38 match. The Great One also decided on whether or not he will run for President, as noted here, and had an emotional moment with a fan in Mexico City when kicking off the Black Adam promotional tour, as covered here.

There’s no word yet on what Rock has planned for Fallon tonight, but we will keep you updated. You can see his full tweet below:

