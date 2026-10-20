Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is undergoing another dramatic physical transformation for his latest Hollywood project.

The WWE legend is portraying a 70-year-old character known as Chicken Man in the upcoming film “Lizard Music,” directed by Benny Safdie.

Production on the movie is currently underway, with filming reportedly shifting to New York after several weeks at Trilith Studios outside of Atlanta, Georgia.

New photos published by Getty Images on Tuesday, October 20, offer a look at Johnson’s appearance for the role, featuring extensive makeup and prosthetics designed to make the 54-year-old actor appear significantly older.

The film’s makeup team includes several notable industry veterans, including Glen P. Griffin (“Oppenheimer”), Kazu Hiro (“Darkest Hour”) and Robin Pritchard (“Chernobyl”).

Johnson previously revealed in September that he had lost approximately 50 pounds in preparation for the role, marking another major physical transformation for the former WWE Champion.

“Lizard Music” is currently scheduled for a theatrical release on December 25, 2027.