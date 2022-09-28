WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recently visited the trailer park in Walls, Mississippi, where he spent some of his teenage years at.

Rock visited the Lakeview Trailer Park with the legendary Bruno Lauer, known to pro wrestling fans at Downtown Bruno and Harvey Wippleman. We first reported how Lauer was running to be a Walls Alderman in April 2021. He was elected and sworn-in in July 2021.

Lakeview owner Bob Turner noted on Facebook that Rock spent about 30 minutes at the park with a film crew to document where he grew up. Turner also posted several photos of Alderman Lauer with The Great One at the park.

“Always something good in the Trailer Hood! The Rock, Dewayne Johnson grew up in Lakeview Mobile Home Park that we own in Walls Miss. Our friend ‘Downtown Bruno’ took him in many years ago when Dewayne was down on his luck and gave him a place to live and taught him how to wrestle and make a new life. The Rock has never forgot his great Friend Bruno, he has included him in his Young Rock show that is on NBC TV. The Rock was in the Trailer park with camera crew taking some pictures this week to document where he grew up. Bruno is a great friend to us and many people and always helps anyone he can. They are both special people,” Turner wrote on Facebook.

Johnson has often talked about his relationship with Lauer. During the visit to Lakeview earlier this month, Rock talked about how Lauer took him in when he was just 15, and helped him start his wrestling career in Memphis. He said Lauer let him move in when he had nowhere to go at age 15, and then again at 24. Rock said his “Young Rock” sitcom on NBC is based on some of their crazy antics, and Lauer has been included in the show.

“They talk a lot, and Bruno’s helping with the show,” Turner told WREG Channel 3. ”The Rock includes him in a lot of things.”

Rock has been in Memphis as of late to film season 3 of “Young Rock,” which premieres in on Friday, November 4. As seen in the Instagram video below, Rock recently brought Lauer to the “Young Rock” set in Memphis and introduced him to everyone for his first day on the job in a consulting role.

Rock talked about their relationship as best friends and said Lauer was being celebrated by the crew on set. Lauer also spoke in the video and talked about how Rock’s parents have been parents to him, and how he sees Rock as the brother he never had.

Rock captioned the video with, “Man it felt good giving flowers to an old friend [flowers emoji] Introducing our YOUNG ROCK crew to Downtown Bruno. This man took me in TWICE when I was broke as hell at 15yrs old and again at 24yrs old. Many of our YOUNG ROCK stories revolve around me and Bruno’s relationship and the wild shit we went thru back then [skull emoji] [devil emoji] As you can see, he’s as kind, funny and REAL as it gets. Enjoy your flowers brother and enjoy being celebrated on YOUR SET of YOUNG ROCK. ‘Like momma says, it just be’s that way sometimes’ #OnSet #YoungRock [face mask emoji] for you guys wondering cos I know it looks weird — crew has agreed to mask up and actors remove masks before we shoot scenes. It’s tricky and no right or wrong answer. If I get COVID then the entire production shuts down and jobs lost. So we try and minimize the risks as much as possible.”

We’ve noted how Rock took to Twitter last year and credited Lauer with coining the “SmackDown” name, and how Rock surprised Lauer with a new ride in December 2020.

You can see the photos from Rock’s Lakeview Trailer Park visit below, along with the full Instagram video on Lauer from the “Young Rock” set:

