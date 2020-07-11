The Rock Weighs In On UFC 251 Main Event Between Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman

Former WWE superstar Dwaye “The Rock” Johnson recently spoke with ESPN to discuss tonight’s UFC 251 main event between Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman, where The Great One talks about his ties with Masvidal back in Miami. Check out his thoughts below.

Jorge and I, we have ties going back to Miami. I’ve been in Miami, South Florida since I was 18 years old. I played for the University of Miami — best school in the country! But that’s besides the point. Also, the legend of Jorge Masvidal is very real down in Miami. He started in street fighting but then also honed his skills. So yes, he’s been around a very long time. He’s done a lot of these rodeos, but I think something very interesting happened. And the fans felt this as well, the company felt this too as well, and I think everybody around Jorge felt this. It’s like when somebody makes a distinct decision, the world views me in one way. I want them to view me and interpret me now in a different way. And there’s a few things that have to happen. So mentally, he changed. When his mentality changed, his energetic shift changed, and then physically it all changed, and it all just came together. And I think timing of it too because timing is everything, especially as you know, when it comes to things like this, especially in sports. Timing came together great. I think the world was ready for this iteration of Jorge Masivdal and this awakening if you will. And the bottom line is the guy went out and proved it.

Full interview can be found below. (H/T and transcribed by 411 Mania)