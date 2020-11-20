– The Rock posted via his official Facebook page that the filming for Red Notice wrapped up on November 17th. The movie is about a wanted art thief (Gal Gadot) on the run from an Interpol agent (The Rock) and the world’s greatest con-man (Ryan Reynolds). The movie is being produced by Dwayne Johnson’s own studio, Seven Bucks Studio, and is distributed by Universal Pictures via Netflix. The film is directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, who is most known for Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, Central Intelligence, and Skyscraper. The latter two also starred The Rock.

The Rock recently shared an amusing story about filming a scene that involved getting into a Porsche, but he had gained too much muscle mass and couldn’t fit inside. In the story, The Rock explains that they spent a lot of time and money for the scene well in advance, but had to completely change things up once he realized he couldn’t fit. You can view both posts below.

– Ryan Nemeth recently dropped a teaser trailer for his new movie, Heel. The movie centers around the underbelly of the wrestling world, including sexual abuse, drug abuse, and other sensitive subjects. He’s currently using the hashtag #HeelMovie to promote the upcoming film. You can view the trailer below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock)