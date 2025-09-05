– WWE has filed new trademarks this week for “Reckoning” (a former Retribution name), “WWE Films,” and “Succession.”

– Brock Lesnar was scheduled to fly into Chicago on Thursday, and it would not be a surprise to see him surface on tonight’s SmackDown. As previously reported, Lesnar has agreed to a new limited-dates contract for his current return run with the company.

– While both AJ Lee and Brock Lesnar are not listed on internal rundowns for SmackDown, that is typical when it comes to protecting major surprises.

– There were online rumors floating around this week that The Rock had indicated he was retired from WWE, but that is not the case.

– Another social media rumor suggested WWE management was unhappy with Nikki Bella’s backstage attitude. A higher-up within the company shot that down, saying there is “absolutely no truth” to it.

(H/T: Fightful Select)