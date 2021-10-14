It’s looking like former WWE Champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will not be appearing live at the 2021 Survivor Series pay-per-view, but WWE is still planning to celebrate his 25th anniversary.

It was reported earlier this year that WWE had plans for The Rock to appear live at the Survivor Series pay-per-view in New York City to celebrate 25 years since his WWE debut, which came at the 1996 Survivor Series pay-per-view, also held in New York City at Madison Square Garden. It was believed that the Survivor Series appearance would also serve as the next move in a feud between The Rock and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, to set up a match between the two at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas next April.

In an update, we recently reported how NBC is scheduled to begin filming season 2 of “Young Rock” in Australia in October. Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast noted this morning that The Rock is scheduled to be in Australia for “Young Rock” filming at the time of the Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Rock being in Australia does not mean that he absolutely will not be able to make an appearance at Survivor Series, but it seems unlikely since he will be filming the NBC series. It was noted by Zarian that even though Rock likely won’t appear, WWE will still acknowledge his 25th anniversary with some sort of mention or video package.

The original plan earlier this year, according to multiple sources, was to have The Rock appear at the Survivor Series for the aforementioned reasons. However, it was never a lock that far out as Rock’s pro wrestling plans usually depend on what he has going on in Hollywood.

In regards to the match between Rock and Roman, it was noted that the focus has shifted to doing the match at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles in 2023. There are people in WWE who are said to be adamant that the Rock vs. Reigns match happens in Los Angeles, not Dallas next year.

Stay tuned for more.

