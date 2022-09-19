DC’s League of Superpets, the animated film based on the DC Comics characters, will be available on HBO Max next week, starting on September 26th.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson voices Krypto, Superman’s dog. His Seven Bucks Production produced the film. It’s directed by Jared Stern. The plot for the film reads like the following:

“Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime in Metropolis side by side. When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a rag-tag shelter pack—Ace the hound, PB the potbellied pig, Merton the turtle and Chip the squirrel—to master their own newfound powers and help him rescue the superheroes.”

Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Marc Maron, Thomas Middleditch, Ben Schwartz, and Keanu Reeves also lend their voices to the movie.

The movie came out on July 29, 2022, in theaters.