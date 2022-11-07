Despite mixed reviews from both fans and critics, “Black Adam,” which was released globally on Friday, October 21, has been commercially successful for DC Comics. The movie had the best opening weekend of any of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s movies as the leading star. The movie is still shattering records in its third week of release.

Black Adam reportedly made $300 million worldwide as of Sunday, November 6, winning the box office for the third weekend in a row.

On November 11, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be released, and it is expected that this will mark the end of Black Adam’s impressive box office run.