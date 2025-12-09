Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s daughter, Simone Johnson, known to NXT viewers as Ava, has officially gone public with her relationship with fellow NXT talent Tatyanna Dumas.

The couple revealed the news on Sunday by sharing a joint Instagram Reel across their accounts, showcasing a string of shared moments, plenty of affection, and snapshots from their growing list of adventures together (see photos below).

Ava summed up her excitement in classic social-media fashion, writing, “Crying screaming throwing up. I am so lucky.”

The relationship timeline remains a bit of a mystery, but fans have seen them together in recent months.

Back in September, the two attended the UK screening of The Smashing Machine, the film starring Simone’s father.

At the time, The Rock himself gave the pair a playful nod of approval.

On a video the two posted during the event, he commented, “Break out the Teremana ladies,” making it clear he’s fully behind his daughter’s new relationship.

Simone signed with WWE in February 2020 and currently appears on NXT programming as the brand’s General Manager, marking a steady rise since stepping into the business.

Dumas, meanwhile, aligned with WWE earlier this year and made her on-screen debut during the company’s WWE LFG special, establishing herself as part of the next wave of talent coming through the system.

RECENT RELATED NEWS: WWE Hall Of Fame Legend Addresses Rumor That They Hooked Up With Wrestling Fans