Simone Johnson is opening up about her decision to leave WWE and move on from her role in NXT.

Johnson, who performed under the name Ava and served as the on-screen General Manager of WWE NXT, stepped away from the company earlier this year after spending several years developing at the WWE Performance Center and transitioning into an authority figure role on television. Following her departure, WWE issued a statement thanking her for her contributions and wishing her success in the future.

Now speaking publicly for the first time since leaving WWE, Johnson appeared on The Downside with Gianmarco Soresi (see video below), and explained that her exit was not tied to any single issue. Instead, she said it was a decision that had been building over time and ultimately felt like the right step in her life.

“There wasn’t one particular thing, unfortunately. It was like a lot of things and had been something that was on my mind for a while,” she said. “And I am so grateful for my time at WWE. I wouldn’t change it for the world. I got to live out the dream that [younger] me always wanted to. But I think it was just — it was time for something new. It was time for something different. And I really — I don’t regret leaving, and I’m really happy now.”

The daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Simone has since shifted her focus to other ventures. She revealed that she is currently working alongside her mother, Dany Garcia, on various business projects, while also creating travel and lifestyle content with her partner, Tatyanna Dumas, across social media platforms.

During the interview, Johnson was also asked whether she sees herself remaining in the public eye following her WWE departure. While she still enjoys creating content and engaging with audiences, she admitted she is uncertain about returning to the level of visibility that came with being part of WWE programming.

“I think to a certain degree, but I do feel like so much of my life was public for so long,” she responded. “I’m not sure if I would want to participate in entertainment in the scale that I did when I was at WWE. But I feel like I love the outlet that I have now of being able to like make cute travel vlogs and do that. Because obviously it’s still public and being here [on the podcast] is still public, but it’s just not to the same degree [as] at WWE.”