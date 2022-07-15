The Rock’s daughter, WWE NXT Superstar Ava Raine (Simone Johnson), has responded to a bit of fan criticism after full video of her recent NXT live event promo surfaced online.

As noted, Raine appeared at last week’s NXT live event in Orlando and delivered her debut in-ring promo. The video below shows Raine talking about how she’s the fresh, new star that NXT fans have been craving. She said she doesn’t need to come and be the rich girl like Tiffany Stratton, and doesn’t need to fight with a pillow like Wendy Choo, and doesn’t need to run around the ring on a skateboard like NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Cora Jade, but she is a complete mystery and because of that, every else will all fall down.

Raine declared to end the promo, “I am Ava Raine and I am The Final Girl.”

One fan responded to the video and commented that they didn’t have a good feeling about Raine at all because they had a “gut feeling” that pro wrestling won’t catch up with her. The fan added that Raine is “definitely raw” and how long she’s been training at the WWE Performance Center is a red flag.

“try a probiotic, that usually helps with gut health ;),” Raine wrote back to the fan.

The name “Ava Raine” was just adopted a few weeks back. WWE filed to trademark the name on May 13. She is also going by “The Final Girl” as stated in her live event promo, and listed on her Twitter bio. You can click here for a recent report on Raine responding to criticism over her WWE ring name.

WWE announced back in February 2020 that Raine had began training at the Performance Center. It was then announced in May 2020 that she had signed a WWE contract. Raine still has not made her NXT debut and it was previously reported that she likely won’t debut for some time as she trains and learns the sport, but the name change and the NXT in-ring promo is a sign that we’re getting closer to that happening. It was reported back in May 2021 how the daughter of The Rock was making progress at the WWE Performance Center as the most-improved developmental talent in squats for a period of January – May of last year. She underwent a third knee surgery in September 2020.

