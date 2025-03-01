On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, CM Punk shared his thoughts with Cody Rhodes about The Rock’s offer to him.

In a backstage interaction before the main event, Punk asked Rhodes about the deal The Rock was offering in exchange for his soul. Punk revealed that a younger version of himself might have accepted such an offer, but now, he wanted to see Rhodes turn it down.

Punk encouraged Rhodes to “shine it up real good, turn it sideways, and shove it up Rock’s ‘part-time Hollywood candy ass.'” Punk emphasized that his success came from following his instincts and heart, rather than taking shortcuts.

In the main event of this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, The Rock made a bold pitch to Cody Rhodes, urging him to accept an offer that would include a number of benefits, including a custom truck.

During an in-ring segment with Michael Cole, Rhodes discussed the offer and the impact it could have on his future. The Rock appeared via video message on the TitanTron, gifting Rhodes the truck and referencing his talks with Dusty Rhodes, Cody’s late father.

The Rock showed off a weight belt inscribed with “Cody’s Soul” and the date of Dusty’s passing. He expressed his heartfelt emotions, saying that the day Dusty passed broke his heart and that he didn’t want to experience the same heartbreak with Cody. The Rock ended by emphasizing his desire for Cody to become his champion, reiterating, “I love you, brother.”

Chelsea Green will defend the WWE Women’s United States Championship against Michin in a Street Fight on next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

The match was announced by Nick Aldis in a “Digital Exclusive” following Green’s complaints about her match on Friday’s episode. Michin and B-Fab interrupted, leading to a heated exchange where Michin swung her kendo stick, accidentally hitting Aldis. Aldis then made the match, which is labeled as a title bout, although he didn’t explicitly confirm it during the announcement. This is the only match announced for next week’s show so far.