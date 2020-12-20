Before he got into the pro wrestling business, The Rock played as a football player for the University of Miami.

TMZ reports that a rare football card of the former WWE Champion sold for just under $14,000. It was from his 1994 season. At the time, Bumble Bee produced a set of cards featuring players from the team like Ray Lewis, Warren Sapp, and Bob Marley’s son Rohan.

The 24-card sheets were given out during the Orange Bowl that year. There are said to be less than fifty of the cards featuring The Rock from that set still available in the world.

The card has increased in value over the years. There was a similar card that was sold for only $4,228 in 2014.