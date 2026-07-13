Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s recent run of disappointing box office results appears to have continued with the debut of Disney’s live-action Moana.

The film, which sees Johnson reprise his role as Maui, brought in $43 million domestically during its opening weekend and approximately $95 million worldwide. Those figures fell well short of early projections, which had the movie tracking for around $130 million globally.

According to Deadline.com, the film is also expected to lose between $100 million and $125 million during its theatrical run.

One factor reportedly being cited for the underwhelming opening is the release schedule, as the live-action adaptation arrived less than two years after the animated Moana 2 was released in theaters, potentially impacting audience demand.

The performance follows another disappointing theatrical run for Johnson’s previous starring vehicle, The Smashing Machine. The biographical sports drama based on former UFC champion Mark Kerr opened to just $5.841 million worldwide despite carrying a reported $40 million production budget.

Released in October 2025, The Smashing Machine has grossed just over $21 million worldwide after nearly a year in theaters, bringing in only a little more than half of the reported amount spent to produce and market the film.