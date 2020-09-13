According to Ryan Reynolds, the film Red Notice has restarted production. Everything was put on hold due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Of course, if you ask Reynolds, he has a different theory for why they had to stop. He jokingly told Jimmy Fallon, “I’m guessing we might’ve finished the movie if we didn’t spend 90% of the time dicking around.” The announcement was made via a tweet that shows Reynolds getting a COVID swab test.

Red Notice is a comedy thriller starring Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Gal Gadot that’s written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (Skyscraper, Central Intelligence). The Rock plays an agent who is given the mission to track the world’s most wanted art thief. The only thing known about the release at this time is that its set to come out sometime in 2021 on Netflix.