A new partnership for The Rock and Seven Bucks Productions

Variety reports that Dwayne Johnson (The Rock), Dany Garcia, and their company, Seven Bucks Productions, have signed a multi-year first-look deal with The Walt Disney Company. This agreement aims to develop films for both theatrical release and streaming platforms.

The partnership gives Seven Bucks Productions the opportunity to work across all Disney divisions. Additionally, the collaboration is not restricted to just filmed content.

Johnson and Seven Bucks have a long-standing relationship with Disney, with Johnson starring in Disney hits like “Moana” and “Jungle Cruise.” He is also set to appear in “Moana 2” and a live-action version of “Moana.”

Moreover, ESPN, part of the Disney family, is a broadcast partner for the UFL, the football league co-owned by Johnson, Garcia, and Gerry Cardinale’s RedBird Capital Partners.

Currently, Johnson is filming “The Smashing Machine,” a biopic about MMA fighter Mark Kerr. During filming, he suffered an elbow injury, which he recently disclosed.