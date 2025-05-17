Nia Jax recently revealed that Asuka stands out as the hardest-hitting opponent she’s ever faced in the ring.

In an interview with “World Wrestling Kid” recorded ahead of the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble, Jax had high praise for the toughness of the women’s division — but singled out one Superstar above the rest. She said,

“They’ve all hit hard, but Asuka is number one. She’s definitely been one of my toughest opponents.”

During a recent appearance on the “Gabby AF” podcast, former WWE Superstar Victoria Crawford (Alicia Fox) discussed the possibility of appearing in NXT as part of WWE’s working partnership with TNA Wrestling.

Victoria recently debuted for TNA Wrestling at the Rebellion 2025 event.

On potentially appearing in NXT as part of the TNA crossover: “I do love watching and popping my head in and looking at who is coming up. I would definitely take the opportunity to go to NXT and do something. I would want to roll around with any and all the girls. There is one thing that comes to mind; Now being identified as Victoria, my whole experience has really changed. When I’m backstage and someone is like, ‘Hey, Victoria,’ that is who I am, but to now perform under whatever this other part that I’m creating and experiencing will be the adventure that I can’t wait to have.”

On how Alicia Fox is a different persona: “If I were to be at TNA as Alicia Fox, I know it may be a name, but it’s like a persona. I almost wonder if it would be difficult for me to return to her. I feel as though everyone that has watched my development knows where I’m at between the good and the bad. I’m always trying to shoot straight. Answering under a different name can be a challenge sometimes.”

On why who she is now wouldn’t fit the same way: “What if that character is going through things too that can’t be unraveled from the real persona and they get meshed? That’s why I think who I am today definitely wouldn’t fit the same way. I’m just thrilled to try something new under my name. I’m passionate about that and I want the women to know who they are in the performance and outside. I can’t stress enough the importance of that. Not ego identity, but authenticity.”

In a recent Instagram post, The Rock joined in on a viral meme that asks – What’s your stripper name? The formula? The color of your underwear plus the last thing you ate.”

His answer? Black Beef.