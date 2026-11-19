The Rock’s upcoming appearance at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 reportedly caught several people within the company by surprise, and new details have emerged regarding his potential in-ring future.

According to a new backstage report, The Rock’s announcement that he will be appearing at the November 28 premium live event in Houston, Texas, was unexpected by a number of individuals at WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut.

That reportedly included members of the company’s live event promotions department, who had not been anticipating the announcement.

At the time the news became public, WWE reportedly had no traditional digital advertising materials prepared to promote The Rock’s involvement in the event.

There was also uncertainty surrounding potential merchandise tied to his appearance.

Sources within WWE’s merchandising division indicated that Rock-related Survivor Series merchandise had either not been finalized or that any existing plans and concepts were being kept under an unusually high level of confidentiality.

The situation is particularly notable given previous concerns raised by WWE employees regarding internal communication.

Over the years, employee surveys have reportedly revealed a recurring frustration among company personnel about learning of major developments through the internet rather than being informed internally.

As for whether The Rock’s Survivor Series appearance could lead to another match, those familiar with WWE’s future plans reportedly do not believe he will be returning to the ring anytime soon.

However, given the unexpected nature of his announcement and the secrecy surrounding his involvement, the possibility of those plans changing hasn’t been ruled out.

For now, there are no indications that WWE is preparing for an imminent in-ring return for The Rock, despite his upcoming appearance at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 2/6 for live WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 Results coverage.

"I would not miss next week for the world.. Houston we don’t have a problem.. I’m going to Houston for Survivor Series and I can’t wait" ~ @TheRock #PMSLive https://t.co/TVxJue05Lr — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 18, 2026

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)