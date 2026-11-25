The return of “The Final Boss” appears to be moving tickets.

WWE has seen a significant increase in ticket distribution for this weekend’s Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event following the announcement that The Rock will be appearing on the show.

According to WrestleTix, WWE has distributed approximately 35,080 tickets for the event, which takes place on Saturday, November 28, at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.

The latest figure represents an increase of 1,185 tickets in just one day.

WWE had previously moved an additional 1,724 tickets over a three-day period, with the update before that showing an increase of 2,502 tickets over a two-day stretch.

In total, WWE has distributed an additional 5,411 tickets across its last three updates, with the announcement of The Rock’s appearance seemingly contributing to the surge in interest.

As of the latest update, approximately 1,006 tickets are available on the resale market, while the cheapest standard admission ticket is priced at $61.90, down from $74.25.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 2/6 for live WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 Results coverage.

"I would not miss next week for the world.. Houston we don’t have a problem.. I’m going to Houston for Survivor Series and I can’t wait" ~ @TheRock #PMSLive https://t.co/TVxJue05Lr — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 18, 2026

(H/T: WrestleTix)