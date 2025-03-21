Speculation continues to swirl around The Rock’s role in WWE’s current storyline, with recent developments suggesting a more complex situation than initially believed.

On a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio at , Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez noted that The Rock’s name was conspicuously absent from mentions during a Raw segment featuring John Cena and Cody Rhodes. Meltzer hinted that there’s more happening behind the scenes than what has been publicly revealed but refrained from sharing specifics.

When pressed for clarity on The Rock’s status, Meltzer indicated that even if the full details were known, WWE officials would likely deny them. He shared that a source had vaguely confirmed speculation by stating, “It’s what you think,” though he admitted uncertainty regarding the exact circumstances.

The Rock last appeared at Elimination Chamber, aligning with John Cena in a shocking heel turn against Cody Rhodes. However, his absence from recent WWE discussions has fueled rumors of potential shifts in creative plans.

As WrestleMania 41 approaches, The Rock’s involvement remains up in the air. Further updates are expected in the coming weeks.

We will keep you posted as additional information continues to surface.