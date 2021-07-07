Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s XFL football league has pushed their relaunch season back to the spring of 2023.

As we’ve noted, the XFL went into bankruptcy after the COVID-19 pandemic brought an early end to their return season in the spring of 2020, after finding some success in the few weeks they played. WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon then sold the the league to an investment group led by The Rock last summer, for $15 million.

The original plan was for the XFL to relaunch in the spring of 2022, but the XFL revealed today that they have pushed that back to another year.

The delay was revealed after it was announced that the XFL and the CFL will not be working together. The two leagues entered into talks several months ago, but those talks did not produce any official working relationship. The Canadian Football League announced this morning that their talks with the XFL have been positive and constructive, but the two sides have jointly decided to not pursue any formal arrangements.

The XFL then issued a statement to Sports Business Journal and confirmed the new launch date is the spring of 2023.

“While our discussions with the CFL did not ultimately lead to a collaboration, the effort reinforced our belief and commitment to developing the XFL for international spring football. We look forward to seeing everyone for kickoff in spring of 2023,” the statement said.

Stay tuned for updates.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.