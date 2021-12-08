Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that AJPW’s Saito Bros will be making their MLW debut at the January 21st Blood & Thunder event from the Gilley’s in Dallas, Texas. Details, including an updated look at who else will be competing, can be found below.

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced that All Japan Pro Wrestling’s Jun and Rei Saito will make their American debut Friday, January 21 at MLW Blood & Thunder at Gilley’s in Dallas, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

All Japan Pro Wrestling is sending two of its newest heavyweight sensations in Jun and Rei Saito to MLW. Top contenders for the All Asia Tag Team Championship, the twin brothers each stand 6’3″ and have a fierce reputation for their grappling and tosses.

Emerging as a force in All Japan Pro Wrestling, the Saito Brothers have had a strong showing in the Royal Road tournaments and the 2021 Real World Tag League.

Born in Japan and raised in Nebraska, the Saito Brothers played football in high school, with their team winning the state Championship. After graduating, the twins journeyed to Japan where they would go on to compete on the world famous sumo circuit for eight years.

Recruited by All Japan, the brothers entered the legendary AJPW dojo where they trained under the watchful eye of AJPW’s best.

Now, the Saito Brothers look to represent All Japan by entering MLW’s tag team division and showcasing their impressive power and sumo style of pro wrestling.

🎟 Buy tickets starting at $10 at: www.MLWDallas.com.

With Jun & Rei Saito’s debut set. Now the question is who will battle the Saito Bros in their MLW debut?

Find out January 21 in Dallas as MLW presents Blood & Thunder!

🎟 Get tickets for just $10 at MLWDallas.com.

Tracking to be another hot ticket in the DFW metroplex, MLW will return Saturday night January 21 to Gilley’s in Downtown Dallas with MLW: Blood & Thunder.

The event will be an MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

CARD:

World Tag Team Championship:

Champions vs. Ross & Marshall Von Erich

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

Jacob Fatu

nZo

World Middleweight Champion Tajiri

Davey Richards

King Muertes with Karlee Perez

“The Judge” EJ Nduka

Cesar Duran

5150 with Konnan

Mads Krugger

Calvin Tankman

Richard Holliday

Rok-C

Matt Cross

TJP

National Openweight Champion Alex Kane

Ho Ho Lun

Alicia Atout

Aramis

Arez

KC Navarro

Savio Vega

Myron Reed

All Japan’s Saito Bros

Ikuro Kwon

Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon.

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $10 at MLWDallas.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.