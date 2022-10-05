The legendary Sandman recently joined Captain’s Corner for a virtual signing, where the ECW alumni discussed a number of pro-wrestling-related topics, including how much money he was paid for his WrestleMania 23 performance and reveals why he thinks Bobby Lashley got fired from WWE years ago. Highlights are below.

Reveals how much he was paid for his WrestleMania 23 matchup:

Dude, $40,000 to do two moves [at WrestleMania 23]. I did a leg drop from the top rope on [Matt] Striker who was laying over the top rope and I did a clothesline over the top rope on [The Pope Elijah Burke] … And I clotheslined him over the top rope. Got a f*cking check like two months later while there were eight guys in the match and we were fit on the card of eight and the main event was — I forget what was after us but then the main was [Donald] Trump shaving f*cking Vince [McMahon].

Recalls Bobby Lashley complaining about his $500,000 payout for the Battle of the Millionaires matchup against Umaga, a move that Sandman believe got Lashley fired from WWE:

I don’t know about [Rob] Van Dam [what he was paid for WrestleMania 23] because I don’t even like asking Van Dam stuff like that but all the guys that I know are like, ‘Yeah, that’s what I got. Yeah, that’s what I got.’ So they paid eight guys so that was — they probably got off cheap too. That was a $320,000 match just in paying the guys… And also, Bobby Lashley was in that match [Battle of the Billionaires]. He got fired, you know why? Because he b*tched about getting half-a-million dollars for that match, because Bobby Lashley could not wrestle a lick back then. Now he’s pretty good, but he couldn’t wrestle really good back then. He f*cking complained about getting half-a-million dude. Vince [McMahon] is like, you’re fired. Didn’t take him back for years… He’s over as sh*t now.

