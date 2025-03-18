ECW legend The Sandman joined WWE Hall of Fame legend Rob Van Dam on the latest episode of his 1 Of A Kind podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, The Sandman spoke about not remembering partying with Metallica on stage, as well as how he hated WWE.

Featured below are some of the highlights where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On not remembering partying with Metallica on stage:

Sandman: ”You’re going to love this story. And the only reason I remember this is because [Tommy] Dreamer remembers it. We’re on stage somewhere with Metallica – me, Dreamer, and a couple of the other boys. And, you know, and I’m three sheets to the wind, of course. And they started playing my song, and I started walking out on stage – I don’t even remember it. Dreamer reminded me of this story a year ago. I’m like, ‘No, Tommy, I don’t think I did that.’ He goes, ‘Yeah, I was there.’

RVD: “You’re on autopilot, huh?”

Sandman: “Yeah, you know how it is, dude. Autopilot, dude. Especially when you’re overseas, you’re like total autopilot. Literally like the song just came out or whatever this kid that worked for me I was in the newspaper business and this kid, he’s like 18 years old. He’s like, ‘Yo,’ he’s like ‘Yo, Hak. You gotta you gotta listen to this song.’ So I was dropping him off one night. I’m like, ‘Yeah, let me listen to it, he played it. I’m like, ‘That’s my new song.’ I used to come out the ‘Big Shot’ by Billy Joel [Sings song] but then I heard that ‘[Enter] Sandman’ song and I’m like, ‘Boom.’”

On how he hated WWE: