The viewership numbers are in for the September 30th edition of AEW Collision.

According to WrestleNomics, the episode drew 327,000 viewers, down from last week’s 562,000 and the lowest viewership number the program has ever had since it debuted back in June of this year. They scored a rating of 0.08 in the key demographics, which was also down big compared to last week’s 0.18 rating.

This episode of Collision had major competition as WWE was running its NXT No Mercy premium live event on Peacock at the same start time. Collision was also up against The Notre Dame vs. Duke NCAA college football game.

AEW has yet to announce any matchups for the October 7th edition of Collision. Stay tuned.