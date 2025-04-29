Seth Rollins made a bold fashion statement on WWE RAW with a luxurious Peacock Coat that comes with a hefty price tag. Designed by Pakistani label Rastah, the coat is listed at $13,500 on the brand’s website.

Rollins sported the extravagant piece during both the opening and closing segments of the show, capping off the night with a stomp to Sami Zayn in the final moments.

Seth Rollins just wore a $13,500 coat by Pakistani label Rastah on #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/YVdAe8mWKH — Complex Style (@ComplexStyle) April 29, 2025

If you’ve spent any time on Twitter lately, you’ve probably come across the viral debate – Gorilla vs. 100 Men.

The topic has sparked a wave of memes and hot takes, and WWE Su[erstar Seth Rollins recently chimed in during an appearance on Waddle & Silvy with Tom Waddle and Marc Silverman. He said,

“There are so many factors to consider. Not all people are built the same. Are we talking about 100 trained MMA fighters or 100 gaming influencers? That makes a big difference. My gut says the gorilla wins. It has no fear—it’ll charge into a crowd of 100 people without hesitation. And honestly, if you put me in a group of 100, I wouldn’t be the first to step up and take on a gorilla. That fear factor gives the gorilla a major edge. It’s pure muscle and aggression—it’ll tear limbs off. I’m backing the gorilla.”

When asked how many Seth Rollins clones it would take to defeat the gorilla, he replied with, “I think ten of me could get the job done. Maybe even five if we’re lucky, but ten feels safe.”

You can check out the official poster for Saturday Night’s Main Event, which takes place on May 24, 2025, below:

The official poster for Saturday Night’s Main Event taking place May 24th 2025. pic.twitter.com/S53tnRQwp4 — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) April 29, 2025

On this week’s episode of WWE RAW, tensions ran high as Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman tried to lure Sami Zayn over to Friday Night SmackDown. Zayn, standing firm, declined the offer and instead squared off against Bron Breakker in the main event. Breakker ultimately overpowered Zayn with a series of devastating spears. Following the match, Rollins added insult to injury by delivering a stomp, leaving Zayn laid out in the ring.

Despite the attack, Zayn took to social media afterward with a defiant message, making it clear that he’s staying on RAW — and that he still has his sights set on becoming world champion.