Many Canadians love boxing because of the long, tough fights. But what if we told you that there are some matches that end before you blink your eyes twice or thrice? This is no joke. WWE has seen some matches that ended in mere seconds.

The WWE isn’t just home to some of the shortest matches in the history of wrestling. It also has a footing in the online gaming scene.

But there’s a question: how did this wrestling body achieve this? Recently, WWE joined forces with Fanatics Betting and Gaming to release a series of wrestling-themed online casino games.

Top titles include WWE Clash of the Wild, SmackDown Big Money Entrance, RAW Multiplier Melee, and WWE Blackjack. These WWE-themed games come from renowned software providers like Games Global and Boom Entertainment. Just like some WWE matches that end in the blink of an eye, fans trying out these wrestling-themed online games want their rewards fast. Canadian players can enjoy them at fast payout casinos in Canada, where winnings are delivered almost as quickly as a 2-second pinfall.

Now, let’s shift our focus back to the shortest fights in wrestling history.

The Lightning-Quick Champions

Wrestling matches are usually seen as very long matches where two people do all they can to become the last man standing. These fights witness determination, raw strength, and quick feet on full display. But sometimes, these match-ups could end in a flash to the surprise of everyone present.

The shortest match in WWE history is something you’ll find difficult to believe. On September 4th, 2000, Chris Jericho and Jerry Lawler defeated Naked Mideon and Tazz in just 1.8 seconds. This happened in an episode of RAW Is WAR

So, how did this take place? You see, nobody knew that Mideon would be Tazz’s partner. Everyone expected Hulk Hogan to show up. But when Mideon appeared, he surprised everyone, including Tazz. Lawler noticed this confusion and quickly took advantage of it, throwing Taz to the floor. When this happened, the referee started the count and the match ended in just 1.8 seconds. Fans could barely believe what they saw.

Single Matches That Broke Records

Dan Gable once said that: “Once you’ve wrestled, everything in life is easy.” Well, it seems like some wrestlers took this quote literally, wrapping up matches before they had started.

At the Survivor Series edition of 1998, there was a tournament to decide the new champion of the WWE. During the competition’s first round, The Rock went face-to-face with The Big Boss Man. While no one expected the match to be long, fans were amazed that The Rock defeated his opponent in 3.5 seconds.

Aliyah, a female wrestler, entered the record books of the shortest matches on January 14th, 2022. Even though she was one of the latest WWE signings, she managed to beat Natalya, an experienced wrestler in just 3.17 seconds. Here’s a video of how it happened in real-time.

That said, Aksana has one of the fastest wins in the WWE world. She started her WWE career on the front foot. In just her first singles match, she defeated Natalya in just 5.8 seconds. But looking at what happened, Natalya wasn’t concentrating. Aksana used that opportunity to catch her unawares, scoring her first-ever win in the process.

Another short single match was between The Rock and Erick Rowan. It was an unplanned fight for WrestleMania 32. But that didn’t stop The Rock from beating Erick in six seconds. This match is seen as the fastest win in WrestleMania history.

Championship Matches in a Flash

You’d expect championship matches to go on for several minutes. But some fights finished quicker than toddlers utter ABC. Let’s take a look at some.

The first that comes to mind is the match between Spike Dudley and William Regal in an episode of RAW (April 8th, 2002) that ended in two seconds. Before the match started, Spike punched William with brass knuckles. As soon as William hit the ground, the referee started counting. This weird victory saw Spike clinch the European Championship.

In an episode of RAW on July 5th, 2004, Nidia won in a On A Pole Three Way Match against Molly Holly and Victoria. This win earned her a shot at the title against Trish Stratus. Right after the match, Trish attacked Nidia unexpectedly and asked the referee to ring the bell. Trish’s unexpected win took just 3.8 seconds. Although Trish didn’t benefit from this, it tarnished Nidia’s image and she was released from the WWE after some months.

Image Source: unsplash.com