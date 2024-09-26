“The Greatest of All-Time” appears on the greatest animated sitcom of all-time this coming weekend.

Ahead of the premiere of season 36 of The Simpsons on FOX this coming Sunday, September 29, the special guest appearance by WWE legend John Cena is being used to promote the episode.

The episode is dubbed, “Bart’s Birthday,” and premieres at 8/7c on FOX on 9/29 before being made available the following day on the Hulu streaming platform.

“A big episode needs even bigger guest stars,” promotional material for the episode stated. “Don’t miss John Cena and more on the season premiere of The Simpsons this Sunday on FOX! Next day on Hulu.”