The Singh Brothers have returned to WWE TV.

The brothers, Sunil Singh and Samir Singh, are back to using their Bollywood Boyz gimmicks that they used when they first debuted in the Cruiserweight Classic and WWE NXT back in 2016.

Tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode from the Capitol Wrestling Center saw The Bollywood Boyz return for a quick promo to announce that they are back. WWE announced earlier this month that the brothers would be returning soon.

The return segment on tonight’s 205 Live show featured the Sunil and Samir dancing to the ring, to a significant pop from the small crowd in attendance. They danced some with Nigel McGuinness at the announce table, and then to the ring. The brothers cut a quick promo on how they are excited to be back, adding that they know everyone missed them. They then promised to make the cruiserweight division the entertaining spectacle that it once was, by combining their personalities and charisma with being the greatest tag team.

Sunil and Samir have been off WWE TV since February, reportedly due to COVID-19 travel restrictions as they were Canadian citizens. They had been working 205 Live and the RAW brand before that. Samir held the WWE 24/7 Title 5 times back in late 2019, while Sunil is on record with 4 reigns around the same times. They were drafted to SmackDown in the 2019 WWE Draft, but drafted to 205 Live a week later. WWE currently has them listed as members of the 205 Live roster.

Stay tuned for more on the return of The Bollywood Boyz. Below is a clip from tonight’s return, with a post-show reaction from the brothers:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.