The former site of the WWE ThunderDome has had its roof ripped off during Hurricane Milton.

On Wednesday night, Hurricane Milton hit the Tampa, FL area as a Cat 3 storm.

Several videos have surfaced on social media that show Tropicana Field with its roof torn off.

For those who may not recall, the venue hosted the WWE ThunderDome era from late 2020 until April of 2021.

We send our best wishes to everyone in Florida.

The view from our window as we ride out the storm. The roof of Tropicana Field is destroyed by the winds of #HurricaneMilton. Praying for Tampa Bay and all areas affected. Stay safe, everyone pic.twitter.com/uy0aNGMAuJ — Dave Moore (@DaveMoore_83) October 10, 2024